People are still looking for help with clearing debris two months after the derecho

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Nearly two months after the derecho, and there is debris that some people just can’t take care of themselves.

Those who may be physically unable to haul logs or use a chainsaw because they are elderly, physically disabled, or can’t afford to pay for the work to be done.

“It was crushing when you saw the need block after block after block,” said Mark Nolte of Iowa City.

Nolte of Iowa City is one of many people who jumped into action only days after the storm hit.

Notle says the biggest need was for people who physically could clean up the debris or can’t pay to have the work done.

“There was one elderly Vietnam vet that was not able to get out of his house,” he said. He was appreciative of the work because he didn’t know what to do and didn’t know who to ask.

While Nolte says he isn’t getting as many calls for help now, that need was still all over Linn County and the surrounding areas.

“We’re getting calls almost every single day to go into the system,” said Jnae Peterman, the Housing Services Director for Waypoint.

Jnae Peterman is taking calls and tracking people still in need so a team of volunteers directed by the Linn Area Disaster Response Team can jump into action.

“It’s just the mass level of homes that were hit in the community,” she said. “Peoples homeowners insurance might not be paying for it for whatever reason.”

Peterman says volunteer groups are still trying to help as many people as quickly and as correctly as they can, but says it’s going to take hard work from volunteers like Nolte to help people get people back to a sense of normal.

“It was all about who needs help how we work together and let’s go”

People still in need of help should contact Waypoint Services to get on the list.

