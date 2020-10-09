Advertisement

People are still looking for help with clearing debris two months after the derecho

By Brian Tabick
Published: Oct. 8, 2020 at 10:27 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Nearly two months after the derecho, and there is debris that some people just can’t take care of themselves.

Those who may be physically unable to haul logs or use a chainsaw because they are elderly, physically disabled, or can’t afford to pay for the work to be done.

“It was crushing when you saw the need block after block after block,” said Mark Nolte of Iowa City.

Nolte of Iowa City is one of many people who jumped into action only days after the storm hit.

Notle says the biggest need was for people who physically could clean up the debris or can’t pay to have the work done.

“There was one elderly Vietnam vet that was not able to get out of his house,” he said. He was appreciative of the work because he didn’t know what to do and didn’t know who to ask.

While Nolte says he isn’t getting as many calls for help now, that need was still all over Linn County and the surrounding areas.

“We’re getting calls almost every single day to go into the system,” said Jnae Peterman, the Housing Services Director for Waypoint.

Jnae Peterman is taking calls and tracking people still in need so a team of volunteers directed by the Linn Area Disaster Response Team can jump into action.

“It’s just the mass level of homes that were hit in the community,” she said. “Peoples homeowners insurance might not be paying for it for whatever reason.”

Peterman says volunteer groups are still trying to help as many people as quickly and as correctly as they can, but says it’s going to take hard work from volunteers like Nolte to help people get people back to a sense of normal.

“It was all about who needs help how we work together and let’s go”

People still in need of help should contact Waypoint Services to get on the list.

Copyright 2020 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Iowa City City Council Listening Post series on community policing wraps up

Updated: 8 minutes ago

News

People still in need of debris cleanup

Updated: 18 minutes ago
People are still looking for help with clearing debris two months after the derecho

Local

Dubuque elementary school receives $20,000 surprise donation

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Fernando Garcia-Franceschini
Prescott Elementary School staff was surprised with a $20,000 donation.

I9 Investigations

Nonprofits caught off guard, unprepared and unaware of need for help after derecho

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Ethan Stein
After being designated the organization to set up shelters during the derecho the American Red Cross is unsure if it can fulfill the role of shelters in the future for Linn County

Latest News

Local

Indian Creek Nature Center offering Fresh Air Academy

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By KCRG Staff
The Fresh Air Academy will give students from preschool through 5th grade the chance to learn life skills while spending time in nature.

Local

Cedar Rapids preparing for more work on flood control system

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The city of Cedar Rapids is preparing to undertake more than $7.4 million in construction work next year on its flood control system.

Iowa

Authorities: Iowa farmer dies after being buried by grain

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Authorities say an Iowa farmer died Wednesday after being buried under seven feet of grain.

Iowa

Ag officials release gas station upgrade grants for biofuels

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
U.S. Secretary of Agriculture Sonny Perdue announced the grants in several stops on Thursday including two locations in Iowa.

Local

All-time high number of COVID-19 patients receiving treatment in Iowa hospitals

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By KCRG Staff
The CEO of University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics says the increase in hospitalizations for COVID-19 shows current public health measures are not successful.

News

Outlets Williamsburg hoping to attract new businesses

Updated: 5 hours ago
COVID-19 has changed the way we do so many things - how we work, go to school, how we travel, and how we shop. Many retailers are feeling the brunt of those changes - and its hurting their bottom line. Leaders at Outlets Williamsburg are pushing to replace some of the businesses they’ve lost during the pandemic.