North Liberty man arrested after driving with a BAC of .25 Thursday

(MGN Image)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Oct. 9, 2020 at 10:24 AM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
NORTH LIBERTY, Iowa (KCRG) - A 22-year-old from North Liberty was arrested Thursday morning after several callers reported his reckless driving to police.

Officials said Shea Yamashita was initially witnessed driving a white Hyundai Sonata recklessly on I-380, then later on Kansas Avenue. A criminal complaint said the vehicle was all over the road, tailgating and swerving. It also ran a red light.

A police officer caught up with Yamashita near Forevergreen Road and Kansas Avenue in North Liberty at 7:37 a.m.

The officer also saw Yamashita driving recklessly before pulling him over.

The criminal complaint said Yamashita has red, watery eyes, slurred speech, a strong odor of alcohol on his breath, and a blood alcohol level of .254.

