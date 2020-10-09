Advertisement

Nonprofits caught off guard, unprepared and unaware of need for help after derecho

By Ethan Stein
Published: Oct. 8, 2020 at 8:14 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The first overnight shelter in Cedar Rapids, which was located at the Veterans Memorial Building, opened more than 4 days after the derecho hit Eastern Iowa.

According to Linn County’s Disaster Plan, the American Red Cross is the sole organization responsible for setting up shetlers. But, KCRG-TV9′s i9 investigative unit learned through interviews with the Red Cross, setting up shelters took multiple days because the nonprofit didn’t fully understand the situation on the ground until days after the storm hit. Other nonprofits were not were caught off guard and unprepared.

Nonprofits run county and cities humanitarian response

Linn County’s disaster plan divides different responsibilities when a disaster hits between three main groups: local governments, non-governmental organizations and the private sector.

Nonprofits provide sheltering, emergency food supplies, counseling services, and other vital support services to promote recovery efforts. These roles are split between the different non-profit organizations, like the Red Cross, United Way, the Salvation Army and other organizations a part of Linn Area Partners Active in Disaster (LAP-AID).

For example, the American Red Cross is the sole organization in charge of establishing and managing shelters. While United Way organizes volunteer efforts and the Salvation Army helps to feed people

“Disappointing” efforts from the Red Cross to create shelters

The city of Cedar Rapids said it did not call or look into the National Guard setting up shelters because it received assurances those needs would be accomplished. However, the Red Cross told us it was never truly aware of the situation on the ground.

Joshua Murray, who is the regional communications director for the American Red Cross of Nebraska and Iowa, said the regional office was not fully aware of the need for shelters on the ground.

“We learned more and more as each day went on," he said. ”And so yeah, it was a couple of days later before we truly knew the extent of the damage, the extent of the people who still needed shelter."

Murray said it normally establishes shelters after being notified by government partners or local chapters, but said those messages didn’t make it to the regional office based in Nebraska.

Linn County Emergency Management Coordinator Steve O’Konek said he asked for the red cross to establish shelters as early as Monday, the day the storm hit Cedar Rapids.

“Any agency that is going to do sheltering and we had that expectation of the red cross,” he said. “The question, I have, ‘is that an unrealistic expectation?' and if it is then I need to find resources in my county to be able to provide that resource when the expectation is not met."

Murray said he is unsure if the Red Cross can fulfill the role of shelters in the future.

“I don’t know,” he said. “Again, that’s a good question, you know we respond to the need we are aware of, so as soon as we find out that there is a need for a shelter, wherever it might be, we respond accordingly. That’s our responsibility and we will continue to carry it out.”

The Red Cross did open a day shelter in Marion, the day after the storm hit. However, it could only allow 15 people in the space at a time due to COVID-19. Instead, it put people in hotels as far as Cedar Falls overnight.

Murray said the Red Cross’ presence on the ground was less present because of Covid-19. He said it was a mistake the nonprofit has changed for other disasters, like the wildfires in California.

“We weren’t there physically like we’ve been before, as much,” he said. “And that’s lesson learned. We’re acknowledging that’s less learned.”

Absent Leadership

Shalla Ashworth, who is the director of development and communications for the salvation army, said the two officers for its Cedar Rapids chapter were absent when the storm hit because they were on vacation.

She led her response to the derecho for the group, but she wasn’t aware of the county’s disaster plan.

“We know what our role is the fact that we know to immediately try to go and help people,” Ashworth said. “That’s what we do.”

She said after the Salvation Army’s building got power back two days after the storm hit, it then began its role of helping to feed people and brought in other volunteers from across the United States.

“We work with Linn County Management, we contact them, tell them we’re ready to roll,” Ashowrth said. “They tell us where to go, where the need is the most.”

She said she can’t answer if there was a gap in their response because her organization is still responding to the storm.

Ashworth said she’s experienced many hurricanes, but was never in a wide-scale disaster where she lost cell service and other methods of communication. She said she drove to Linn County Emergency Management Agency to receive instructions and belives communication methods should be revaluated.

“It is in my mind, when we revisit our disaster plan, our emergency plans, we need to have a section in there about what steps we take when absolutely no communication exists,” she said. During a flood, during most disasters, you don’t lose the ability to make a phone call. It really threw us back into the 1970′s when we couldn’t just pick up the phone and call, so that’s one step that all groups need to look a little closer at because it was something we never expected to happen.

Unexpected and Unprecedented Storm

The United Way of East Central Iowa role is to coordinate and organize volunteers during a disaster. The group is responsible for setting up the Emergency Volunteer Center.

Kirsten Roberts, who is the CEO and President of United Way of East Central Iowa, began serving her role as early as August 2020. She said it was set up and running two days after the storm hit Eastern Iowa and publicized at the city’s first press conference the following day.

“I think looking back at what we knew at the time and the resources we had available to us, I think we worked as quickly as possible,” she said. I think we activated on Tuesday we were up and running on Wednesday. I think that’s pretty good for what we have in front of us.

Other volunteer groups were created online during the storm and grew rapidly, most prominently the Iowa Derecho Storm Resource Facebook Page. Roberts said the page didn’t fill a vacuum but required more than just one organization to recover.

“I think it’s such a large disaster, we needed each other to help each other out,” she said.

Copyright 2020 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Local

Dubuque elementary school receives $20,000 surprise donation

Updated: 26 minutes ago
|
By Fernando Garcia-Franceschini
Prescott Elementary School staff was surprised with a $20,000 donation.

Local

Indian Creek Nature Center offering Fresh Air Academy

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By KCRG Staff
The Fresh Air Academy will give students from preschool through 5th grade the chance to learn life skills while spending time in nature.

Local

Cedar Rapids preparing for more work on flood control system

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The city of Cedar Rapids is preparing to undertake more than $7.4 million in construction work next year on its flood control system.

Iowa

Authorities: Iowa farmer dies after being buried by grain

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Authorities say an Iowa farmer died Wednesday after being buried under seven feet of grain.

Latest News

Iowa

Ag officials release gas station upgrade grants for biofuels

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
U.S. Secretary of Agriculture Sonny Perdue announced the grants in several stops on Thursday including two locations in Iowa.

Local

All-time high number of COVID-19 patients receiving treatment in Iowa hospitals

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By KCRG Staff
The CEO of University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics says the increase in hospitalizations for COVID-19 shows current public health measures are not successful.

News

Outlets Williamsburg hoping to attract new businesses

Updated: 3 hours ago
COVID-19 has changed the way we do so many things - how we work, go to school, how we travel, and how we shop. Many retailers are feeling the brunt of those changes - and its hurting their bottom line. Leaders at Outlets Williamsburg are pushing to replace some of the businesses they’ve lost during the pandemic.

Local

Cedar Rapids public schools announce updated dates for return to in-person learning

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By KCRG Staff
Cedar Rapids public schools announced updated return dates for in-person learning following the August 10th derecho.

Local

Arrest made following gunfire at an apartment complex in Iowa City

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By KCRG Staff
One person has been arrested after shots were fired at the Town and Campus Apartments in Iowa City on August 30.

Local

Two arrested in Fayette County on drug charges

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By KCRG Staff
Deputies recovered controlled substance, drug paraphernalia, and other evidence to document the use and sale of narcotics.