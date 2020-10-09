Mercy Iowa City’s ‘Panther Fusion’ machine hopes to deliver widespread, faster Coronavirus testing

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -Mercy Iowa City says their new machine will help them do more Covid test, with same day results. It’s called Panther Fusion.

Mercy Iowa City purchased it last week. Leaders say it can do more than 1200 Covid test per day. It has an accuracy rate of over 90%.

Leaders say their goal is to have widespread rapid testing available for everybody. “We want to identify the patient that’s positive, and isolate it,” said Ivana Frech, with Mercy Iowa City. “And make sure we don’t have a spread of it through the community.”

It cost more than $140,000. Leaders say it was paid for through the Mercy Iowa City Foundation.

