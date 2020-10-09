Linn County Auditor concerned by lack of young people voting

LINN COUNTY, Iowa (KCRG) - Linn County Auditor Joel D. Miller’s office has noticed a disturbing trend amongst early voters – young voters are not responding.

For example, of the first 5,580 ballots returned by mail or early in-person voting, only 578 of those ballots came from voters between 18-34 years of age. Examples such as this have Auditor Miller concerned young people may not be voting or registering to vote.

Typically, presidential election years show an increase in voter registrations. However, due to COVID-19, many door-to-door efforts to register people have not occurred.

Voters may register at the Iowa DOT website or with a paper form from the Auditor’s Office. After registering, voters will just need to provide a valid state ID or Voter ID card when voting at the polls.

The deadline for early voter registration is October 24.

If voters miss the October 24 deadline, they can still register leading up to and on election day by providing a valid form of ID and proof of residency. Young voters may have trouble at the polling places on election day when they cannot produce the correct documentation to vote. Acceptable forms of documentation can be found on the Secretary of State’s website.

Copyright 2020 KCRG. All rights reserved.