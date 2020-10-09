Advertisement

“It’s not the last of the conversation,” Iowa City Council wraps up listening posts on community policing

By Becky Phelps
Published: Oct. 8, 2020 at 11:02 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) -The final listening post on Thursday focused on the interaction between police and young people in the community, especially teenagers who are Black. Some in attendance expressed frustration about their personal experiences with racism; not just with police, but with the community. Others said they wanted to see an action plan laid out where police can’t use excessive force, or they possibly partner with mental health professionals on some calls.

Iowa City Mayor Bruce Teague says the city council wants to use the feedback to make real change. “This is going to be something we work on as a community, and not only is council dedicated, but the people you see at this and the other six listening posts, they’re committed to this work. And we will get it done,” says Teague.

One of the people who will be leading changes is someone who doesn’t yet live in Iowa.

On Tuesday, the Iowa City Council approved Dustin Liston as the new chief of police. Liston is currently a lieutenant in the El Paso (Texas) Police Department. He was born in Eldora, attended the University of Iowa, and interned at the Iowa City Police Department. He says he’s been hoping to return to Iowa City for a long time, and is looking forward to coming back.

Liston says he thinks law enforcement departments across the nation are changing, and that it’s an opportunity for the ICPD to make some changes the community is looking for. “I think the community has spoken, and certainly the city council has listened to what has been said, and implemented some resolutions that I think many of the members of the department feel like...they have been working on some of those, but there’s certainly some room for improvement, always room for improvement,” says Liston.

Liston says the most important thing he wants to continue doing is gathering public input. “Because the people in uniforms certainly need to have a say in the process and they have experience in it, but sometimes we need to look outside of ourselves, and look to voices we may not have traditionally heard,” says Liston.

The City Council will present an initial plan for restructuring the police department in December, and Liston will start as chief of police ‪on January 11, 2021.

Copyright 2020 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Questions on healthcare, pandemic draw disagreements in second debate between Hart, Miller-Meeks

Updated: 57 minutes ago
|
By Mary Green
The debate was hosted by KCRG-TV9 and The Gazette at the TV9 studio.

News

Hart, Miller-Meeks square off in second district debate

Updated: 1 hour ago
The debate was hosted by KCRG-TV9 and The Gazette at the TV9 studio in Cedar Rapids.

News

Iowa City City Council Listening Post series on community policing wraps up

Updated: 1 hours ago

Local

People are still looking for help with clearing debris two months after the derecho

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Brian Tabick
People are still looking for help with clearing debris two months after the derecho

Latest News

News

People still in need of debris cleanup

Updated: 1 hours ago
People are still looking for help with clearing debris two months after the derecho

Local

Dubuque elementary school receives $20,000 surprise donation

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Fernando Garcia-Franceschini
Prescott Elementary School staff was surprised with a $20,000 donation.

I9 Investigations

Nonprofits caught off guard, unprepared and unaware of need for help after derecho

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Ethan Stein
After being designated the organization to set up shelters during the derecho the American Red Cross is unsure if it can fulfill the role of shelters in the future for Linn County

Local

Indian Creek Nature Center offering Fresh Air Academy

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By KCRG Staff
The Fresh Air Academy will give students from preschool through 5th grade the chance to learn life skills while spending time in nature.

Local

Cedar Rapids preparing for more work on flood control system

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The city of Cedar Rapids is preparing to undertake more than $7.4 million in construction work next year on its flood control system.

Iowa

Authorities: Iowa farmer dies after being buried by grain

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Authorities say an Iowa farmer died Wednesday after being buried under seven feet of grain.