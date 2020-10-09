“It’s not the last of the conversation,” Iowa City Council wraps up listening posts on community policing

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) -The final listening post on Thursday focused on the interaction between police and young people in the community, especially teenagers who are Black. Some in attendance expressed frustration about their personal experiences with racism; not just with police, but with the community. Others said they wanted to see an action plan laid out where police can’t use excessive force, or they possibly partner with mental health professionals on some calls.

Iowa City Mayor Bruce Teague says the city council wants to use the feedback to make real change. “This is going to be something we work on as a community, and not only is council dedicated, but the people you see at this and the other six listening posts, they’re committed to this work. And we will get it done,” says Teague.

One of the people who will be leading changes is someone who doesn’t yet live in Iowa.

On Tuesday, the Iowa City Council approved Dustin Liston as the new chief of police. Liston is currently a lieutenant in the El Paso (Texas) Police Department. He was born in Eldora, attended the University of Iowa, and interned at the Iowa City Police Department. He says he’s been hoping to return to Iowa City for a long time, and is looking forward to coming back.

Liston says he thinks law enforcement departments across the nation are changing, and that it’s an opportunity for the ICPD to make some changes the community is looking for. “I think the community has spoken, and certainly the city council has listened to what has been said, and implemented some resolutions that I think many of the members of the department feel like...they have been working on some of those, but there’s certainly some room for improvement, always room for improvement,” says Liston.

Liston says the most important thing he wants to continue doing is gathering public input. “Because the people in uniforms certainly need to have a say in the process and they have experience in it, but sometimes we need to look outside of ourselves, and look to voices we may not have traditionally heard,” says Liston.

The City Council will present an initial plan for restructuring the police department in December, and Liston will start as chief of police ‪on January 11, 2021.

