ITC Midwest conducting aerial patrols of transmission lines in the Cedar Rapids area next week

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - As part of its ongoing work to assess the damage caused by the August derecho, ITC Midwest will conduct aerial patrols of high-voltage electric transmission structures and lines in the greater Cedar Rapids area beginning as soon as October 13, weather permitting. Completion of the patrols may take two to four days.

Specifically, the helicopter patrols will be conducted in the Cedar Rapids, Palo, Hiawatha, Fairfax and Bertram areas.

The storm initially affected 1,215 miles of lines at 69 kV and above, or nearly 20 percent of the entire ITC Midwest electric transmission system.

On August 18, eight days after the storm, utility crews restored the last of the transmission lines and circuits needed to provide service to ITC Midwest distribution utility customers. These patrols will complement the initial assessments done following the derecho.

The helicopter patrols will allow ITC Midwest to assess the overall status of the company’s electric transmission system. If any further problems caused by the storm are discovered, ITC Midwest will take the necessary maintenance measures to ensure continued reliability and resilience of the transmission system.

The inspection flights are often conducted at low altitudes to allow accurate visual inspection of the lines and structures. This is normal procedure, so there is no cause for alarm if a low-flying helicopter is sighted near transmission lines during the time frame listed above.

