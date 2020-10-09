Advertisement

ITC Midwest conducting aerial patrols of transmission lines in the Cedar Rapids area next week

(WILX)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Oct. 9, 2020 at 2:40 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - As part of its ongoing work to assess the damage caused by the August derecho, ITC Midwest will conduct aerial patrols of high-voltage electric transmission structures and lines in the greater Cedar Rapids area beginning as soon as October 13, weather permitting. Completion of the patrols may take two to four days.

Specifically, the helicopter patrols will be conducted in the Cedar Rapids, Palo, Hiawatha, Fairfax and Bertram areas.

The storm initially affected 1,215 miles of lines at 69 kV and above, or nearly 20 percent of the entire ITC Midwest electric transmission system.

On August 18, eight days after the storm, utility crews restored the last of the transmission lines and circuits needed to provide service to ITC Midwest distribution utility customers. These patrols will complement the initial assessments done following the derecho.

The helicopter patrols will allow ITC Midwest to assess the overall status of the company’s electric transmission system. If any further problems caused by the storm are discovered, ITC Midwest will take the necessary maintenance measures to ensure continued reliability and resilience of the transmission system.

The inspection flights are often conducted at low altitudes to allow accurate visual inspection of the lines and structures. This is normal procedure, so there is no cause for alarm if a low-flying helicopter is sighted near transmission lines during the time frame listed above.

Copyright 2020 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Local

Storm response update from the City of Marion

Updated: 14 minutes ago
|
By KCRG Staff
The City of Marion, working with Southern Disaster Recovery, has completed the first two passes of tree and non-tree storm debris collection following the Aug. 10 derecho.

News

Mercy Iowa City’s ‘Panther Fusion’ machine hopes to deliver widespread, faster Coronavirus testing

Updated: 15 minutes ago
|
By Phil Reed
Mercy Iowa City’s ‘Panther Fusion’ machine hopes to deliver widespread, faster Coronavirus testing

Local

Lightbulb rebate fraud scheme sends eastern Iowa man to federal prison

Updated: 23 minutes ago
|
By KCRG Staff
A Monticello man who forged the signatures of a Cedar Rapids utility company’s customers as part of a $300,000 light bulb rebate form fraud scheme was sentenced today to nearly two years in federal prison.

News

First Alert Forecast

Updated: 27 minutes ago

Latest News

Local

Cedar Rapids launches Climate Action Planning process

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By KCRG Staff
The City of Cedar Rapids announced the launch of a citywide engagement and planning effort to build a Community Climate Action Plan (CCAP) on Friday.

Local

Linn County Auditor concerned by lack of young people voting

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By KCRG Staff
Linn County Auditor Joel D. Miller’s office has noticed a disturbing trend amongst early voters – young voters are not responding.

Local

Dubuque Offering Multiple Leaf Disposal Options

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By KCRG Staff
The City of Dubuque is reminding residents of their options for leaf and yard debris disposal this fall.

News

FEMA-funded COVID Recovery Iowa assisting with mental health during pandemic

Updated: 2 hours ago
One program in Iowa wants to assist those feeling mentally fatigued due to the pandemic and the derecho.

News

Des Moines firefighters rescue, revive dog after house fire

Updated: 3 hours ago
Des Moines firefighters resuscitated a dog after a house fire on Thursday.

News

Construction on Waverly Health Center expansion ahead of schedule despite challenges

Updated: 3 hours ago
Construction for the Waverly Health Center expansion is ahead of schedule despite the challenges it has faced.