ISU to begin random asymtomatic testing for COVID-19

AMES, Iowa (KCRG) - Iowa State University will begin randomly testing students for COVID-19 to help identify asymptomatic cases.

In a letter to Iowa State University students and staff on Friday, President Wendy Wintersteen said The University is “encouraged by the low positivity percentage of COVID-19 cases on campus" and thanked students for practicing health and safety measures.

Wintersteen went on in the letter to say: “to further mitigate the risk of infection, we are expanding our on-campus testing at Johnny’s in Hilton Coliseum to include testing randomly selected students. This testing strategy will help us identify asymptomatic positive cases. We will also use testing data to pinpoint areas with notable case counts and determine appropriate testing strategies for those areas to help contain the spread of the virus.”

Undergraduate, graduate and professional students are all eligible to be randomly selected for testing. Students selected for asymptomatic testing will receive an email or text message with further instructions to schedule a testing time.

The University will give students who complete testing a $5 gift card for ISU dining and enter the student into a drawing for larger prizes, including ten $500 scholarships, to show their appreciation.

“Your actions truly make a difference- they show compassion for your fellow Cyclones and they ensure we can continue with a successful on-campus experience this fall and spring," Wintersteen said in conclusion.

