Iowa Company Expansion Helps Bring Manufacturing Back to the Heartland

A new report shows Iowa maintained high grades for its manufacturing sector.
By KCRG Staff
Published: Oct. 9, 2020 at 3:45 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ANAMOSA, Iowa (KCRG) - An Iowa company is set to begin construction on a new facility in hopes to help bring manufacturing jobs back to the heartland.

BluTrack, an Iowa company that specializes in hands-on, creative toys and STEM products, has announced plans to begin construction on a 8,500 square foot manufacturing facility in Anamosa. The expansion is in response to the company’s growth, as well as to support its vision of becoming a mass-market toy manufacturer - proudly made in the USA.

Plant construction is set to begin in early October, with plans to complete in January 2021. The plant will extrude BluTrack’s patented race track systems, using the latest advances in flow production, lean manufacturing, and process technology to reduce waste, increase throughput, and promote innovation.

“We are excited for the opportunity to improve the efficiency of BluTrack production, without taking short-cuts in terms of quality.” said Randy Belding, the company’s founder and President. “Kids and teachers deserve a high-quality, durable track that will outlast even the most creative child’s imagination. They expect that from us, and it’s been our mission to provide it.”

Jeff Borland, BluTrack co-owner, is also extremely proud to add manufacturing jobs in the Heartland. A Northeast Iowa native, Borland is especially excited to bring that growth to the community of Anamosa, “Growing up in Independence both Randy and I know the great work ethic you find in small-town Iowa. You just can’t find a better place to build a quality manufacturing facility - with quality people and outstanding community support.”

Belding and Borland, both graduates of the University of Iowa, have been impressed and overwhelmed by the support they’ve received throughout the site selection process. According to Belding, “We’ve been welcomed with open arms, and are so thankful to the people of Jones County. They’re top-notch, and we can’t wait to get started.”

