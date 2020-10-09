Advertisement

Hurricane Delta: FEMA deploys additional workers, resources to Gulf Coast

A neighbored that was hit by Hurricane Laura is seen ahead of Hurricane Delta, Friday, Oct. 9, 2020, in Lake Charles, La. Forecasters said Delta — the 25th named storm of an unprecedented Atlantic hurricane season — would likely crash ashore Friday evening somewhere on southwest Louisiana's coast. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbrt)
A neighbored that was hit by Hurricane Laura is seen ahead of Hurricane Delta, Friday, Oct. 9, 2020, in Lake Charles, La. Forecasters said Delta — the 25th named storm of an unprecedented Atlantic hurricane season — would likely crash ashore Friday evening somewhere on southwest Louisiana's coast. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbrt)(Gerald Herbrt | AP)
By Kristin Kasper
Published: Oct. 9, 2020 at 2:04 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - Nearly 500 additional federal responders have been deployed to the Gulf Coast to assist in the response to Hurricane Delta.

The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) has been authorized by President Trump to provide personnel and emergency protective measures to several counties and parishes in Louisiana and Mississippi. FEMA says a request from Alabama is currently under review.

According to the agency, FEMA has pre-staged over 5 million meals, more than 4.5 million liters of bottled water, and more than 270 generators. Blankets, tarps, roof sheeting, and cots are also available to each affected state, based on need and requests to the agency.

“FEMA has been in Louisiana for months,” said Assistant Administrator for FEMA’s Field Operations Division John Rabin. “Since Hurricane Laura hit almost 6 weeks ago, we have had a significant presence of FEMA employees to help respond to and recover from Laura.”

Experts are calling this a record setting hurricane season. For the sixth time, people in Louisiana are fleeing their homes while emergency officials ramp up response efforts. Hurricane Delta is expected to hit areas that have already been ravaged by Hurricane Laura in August. Local officials are also under the pressure of balancing evacuations and the coronavirus pandemic.

“There’s a lot of challenges that we’ve seen during this hurricane season,” said Rabin. “The biggest one is ‘how do we operate in a covid environment?’ We have to make sure we are doing everything we can to help them recover in an environment that is challenging.”

Delta is expected to make landfall Friday evening. For information on how to apply for FEMA assistance, you can visit FEMA.gov.

Copyright 2020 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Local

Storm response update from the City of Marion

Updated: 14 minutes ago
|
By KCRG Staff
The City of Marion, working with Southern Disaster Recovery, has completed the first two passes of tree and non-tree storm debris collection following the Aug. 10 derecho.

News

Mercy Iowa City’s ‘Panther Fusion’ machine hopes to deliver widespread, faster Coronavirus testing

Updated: 16 minutes ago
|
By Phil Reed
Mercy Iowa City’s ‘Panther Fusion’ machine hopes to deliver widespread, faster Coronavirus testing

Local

Lightbulb rebate fraud scheme sends eastern Iowa man to federal prison

Updated: 24 minutes ago
|
By KCRG Staff
A Monticello man who forged the signatures of a Cedar Rapids utility company’s customers as part of a $300,000 light bulb rebate form fraud scheme was sentenced today to nearly two years in federal prison.

News

First Alert Forecast

Updated: 28 minutes ago

Local

ITC Midwest conducting aerial patrols of transmission lines in the Cedar Rapids area next week

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By KCRG Staff
As part of its ongoing work to assess the damage caused by the August derecho, ITC Midwest will conduct aerial patrols of high-voltage electric transmission structures and lines in the greater Cedar Rapids area beginning as soon as October 13, weather permitting. Completion of the patrols may take two to four days.

Latest News

Local

Cedar Rapids launches Climate Action Planning process

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By KCRG Staff
The City of Cedar Rapids announced the launch of a citywide engagement and planning effort to build a Community Climate Action Plan (CCAP) on Friday.

Local

Linn County Auditor concerned by lack of young people voting

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By KCRG Staff
Linn County Auditor Joel D. Miller’s office has noticed a disturbing trend amongst early voters – young voters are not responding.

Local

Dubuque Offering Multiple Leaf Disposal Options

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By KCRG Staff
The City of Dubuque is reminding residents of their options for leaf and yard debris disposal this fall.

News

FEMA-funded COVID Recovery Iowa assisting with mental health during pandemic

Updated: 2 hours ago
One program in Iowa wants to assist those feeling mentally fatigued due to the pandemic and the derecho.

News

Des Moines firefighters rescue, revive dog after house fire

Updated: 3 hours ago
Des Moines firefighters resuscitated a dog after a house fire on Thursday.

News

Construction on Waverly Health Center expansion ahead of schedule despite challenges

Updated: 3 hours ago
Construction for the Waverly Health Center expansion is ahead of schedule despite the challenges it has faced.