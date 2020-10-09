Advertisement

How to find the right public adjuster

By KCRG Staff
Published: Oct. 9, 2020 at 5:13 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -As many people continue to deal with derecho damage, experts say the best way to find the right public adjuster is to do your research online and use referrals.

Mark Cook with Advocate Public Adjustors says public adjusters can represent home or business owners against the insurance carrier and can help maximize claims.

“We rebuild the entire claim...we work directly with the insurance carrier and we tell you what your options are...your policy allows you several options,” said Cook

But there are some mistakes Cook often sees: “inappropriate scope items...inexperienced adjustors doing the work...and certainly wrong pricing... extreme low pricing of items," cook continued. "Scope items as far as identifying what damage is...a lot of owners...they have an idea of what the damage is, and in the insurance company has an idea of what they think the damage is

For people who are having issues with their insurance carrier, he says to stop the claims process and be patient.

Cook says the burden proof is always on the insured.

“You’re better off to have your estimate fully completed and that give that to the carrier...as opposed to letting the carrier, who wrote the policy," said Cook.

Then they send out their estimator to estimate the policy, their adjustor.

That doesn’t help you...they’re in business to make a profit, as well, so you should always show up with your estimate, ready to give the adjuster.”

He says to be wary of adjustors who may be inexperienced.

“It’s known to all of us the carriers brought in a lot of adjusters who never had any prior experience,” Cook said. “And when that happens you find adjustors start paying for pieces instead of the whole...and when they buy pieces like one side of roof or one side of your siding...that becomes a problem”

Cooks says the best thing homeowners can do is interview their adjustors. Are they experienced at handling a specific type of claim? If not, they may want to find another adjustor.

