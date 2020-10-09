Advertisement

Event to replace historic home damage

By KCRG Staff
Published: Oct. 9, 2020 at 6:45 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - This weekend, a Cedar Rapids group wants to help people find some historical pieces the derecho may have damaged.

Some historic homes dating back to the 1800′s took damage in the storm, and need elements like old doors and windows replaced.

That’s why Save CR Heritage is holding a Storm Recovery Salvage Sale to help homeowners make repairs to keep up with their history.

“Save CR Heritage” salvaged the items from homes dating from the 1800′s to the 1940′s.

The event is from 9 a-m to 2 pm tomorrow. It’s outside of Little House Artifacts on 3rd street SE -- and 13th Avenue in NewBo in Cedar Rapids.

Copyright 2020 KCRG. All rights reserved.

