Advertisement

Dubuque Offering Multiple Leaf Disposal Options

(KKCO)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Oct. 9, 2020 at 2:13 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) – The City of Dubuque is reminding residents of their options for leaf and yard debris disposal this fall.

The City encourages mulching, mowing, and backyard composting as economical and beneficial leaf management options but offers several other options for yard debris management. Residents are reminded that burning leaves and raking or blowing your leaves into the street are prohibited and subject to fines.

As part of the City’s April-November collection service, leaves and other yard waste may be placed in

  • paper yard waste bags that display a single-use yard waste sticker
  • a rigid solid waste container with either a single-use yard waste sticker looped on the handle or a City 2020 annual yard waste decal
  • City yard debris tipper carts

Brush and limbs can be bundled with a City of Dubuque brush tie or twine and an attached single-use yard waste sticker. Bags, containers, and bundles may not exceed 35 gallons in capacity or 40 pounds in weight. Plastic bags containing yard waste will not be collected.

Paper yard waste bags, single-use yard waste stickers, and brush ties are available in most grocery, hardware, and discount stores throughout the city. Single-use yard waste stickers are available at area retailers on sheets of five for $6.50. Brush ties cost $1.30 each.   

Seasonal, regular-route yard waste collection ends Monday, Nov. 30. From December through March, Thursday collections of yard waste may be scheduled by calling (563) 589-4250 or submitting a request online. Food scraps will also be collected on Thursday only for subscribed customers. 

The Public Works Department also offers, by appointment only, leaf rake-out collections in which large, curbside leaf piles are vacuumed into a collection vehicle. Collection appointments must be scheduled in advance by calling 563-589-4250 or submitting a request online.

Rake-out collections are offered from Monday, Oct. 12, through Wednesday, Nov. 25, this year. Appointments must be made before raking into a gutter area. Acceptable items in the leaf rake-out include loose leaves, pine needles, and pinecones. Grass, brush, plants, and rocks are not accepted.  Rake-out collection leaf piles should be placed in the street at the curb no sooner than the day before the scheduled appointment. Crews cannot enter private property or alleys to collect a leaf rake-out. Vehicles must not be parked on the street within 10 feet of the leaf pile. Utilities such as fire hydrants, utility boxes, or storm sewer catch basins should not be covered. A $20 minimum charge is added to a customer’s utility bill for a 40-bag equivalent rake-out pickup.  

Copyright 2020 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Local

Storm response update from the City of Marion

Updated: 14 minutes ago
|
By KCRG Staff
The City of Marion, working with Southern Disaster Recovery, has completed the first two passes of tree and non-tree storm debris collection following the Aug. 10 derecho.

News

Mercy Iowa City’s ‘Panther Fusion’ machine hopes to deliver widespread, faster Coronavirus testing

Updated: 15 minutes ago
|
By Phil Reed
Mercy Iowa City’s ‘Panther Fusion’ machine hopes to deliver widespread, faster Coronavirus testing

Local

Lightbulb rebate fraud scheme sends eastern Iowa man to federal prison

Updated: 24 minutes ago
|
By KCRG Staff
A Monticello man who forged the signatures of a Cedar Rapids utility company’s customers as part of a $300,000 light bulb rebate form fraud scheme was sentenced today to nearly two years in federal prison.

News

First Alert Forecast

Updated: 28 minutes ago

Local

ITC Midwest conducting aerial patrols of transmission lines in the Cedar Rapids area next week

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By KCRG Staff
As part of its ongoing work to assess the damage caused by the August derecho, ITC Midwest will conduct aerial patrols of high-voltage electric transmission structures and lines in the greater Cedar Rapids area beginning as soon as October 13, weather permitting. Completion of the patrols may take two to four days.

Latest News

Local

Cedar Rapids launches Climate Action Planning process

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By KCRG Staff
The City of Cedar Rapids announced the launch of a citywide engagement and planning effort to build a Community Climate Action Plan (CCAP) on Friday.

Local

Linn County Auditor concerned by lack of young people voting

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By KCRG Staff
Linn County Auditor Joel D. Miller’s office has noticed a disturbing trend amongst early voters – young voters are not responding.

News

FEMA-funded COVID Recovery Iowa assisting with mental health during pandemic

Updated: 2 hours ago
One program in Iowa wants to assist those feeling mentally fatigued due to the pandemic and the derecho.

News

Des Moines firefighters rescue, revive dog after house fire

Updated: 3 hours ago
Des Moines firefighters resuscitated a dog after a house fire on Thursday.

News

Construction on Waverly Health Center expansion ahead of schedule despite challenges

Updated: 3 hours ago
Construction for the Waverly Health Center expansion is ahead of schedule despite the challenges it has faced.