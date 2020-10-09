Dubuque elementary school receives $20,000 surprise donation

DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - Jenna Mathew was getting ready to teach her first-graders at Prescott Elementary School when she got some astounding news: her school was about to receive a $20,000 donation from Dubuque Bank & Trust.

“It was a little bit of shock," she confessed. "You hear about theses stories and then to have it happen to our students and to our Prescott community.”

She has since started thinking about all of the ways her classroom and students could benefit from this money.

“I think there will be a lot of ways we can use this money,” Mathew said. “Even practical things like extra face masks for students who did not have one when they got to school, extra cleaning supplies, supplies that students can take home, and use when they are at home learning...”

Vicki Sullivan, the school’s principal, said a committee will come together to evaluate how to make best use of the money.

“We are going to look at all sorts of data that we have, perception data, student achievement data, teacher implementation data and we need to see where we are doing well and where we see that we need to see something different to improve our practice, to support our families better,” she explained.

Sullivan said the priority is the well-being of both students and staff.

“When we think about the honor of serving our families, the first question is, ‘Are their basic needs being met?’ So in terms of food, shelter, medical care, that is going to come first, so that is one of the pieces we will be looking at,” she said. “As staff, being able to serve the families that come to our building, that brings additional complications and considerations to the work that they are doing under these circumstances, so the social-emotional well-being of our staff is also a priority at this time."

