COVID-19 cases in Iowa surpass 97,000 on Friday, hospitalizations continue to rise

A health worker performs a COVID-19 test at a Test Iowa site at Waukee South Middle School, Tuesday, July 14, 2020, in Waukee, Iowa.
A health worker performs a COVID-19 test at a Test Iowa site at Waukee South Middle School, Tuesday, July 14, 2020, in Waukee, Iowa.(Charlie Neibergall | AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Oct. 9, 2020 at 10:45 AM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - The Iowa Department of Public Health is reporting 1,184 more COVID-19 cases and 14 more deaths in Iowa over the last 24 hours.

As of 10:30 a.m. on October 9, the state’s data is showing a total of 97,041 COVID-19 cases and 1,433 COVID-19 related deaths since the pandemic began.

A total of 7,059 tests were reported to have been conducted over the last 24 hours, making the total number of tests conducted 849,968 since the pandemic began.

There are currently a total of 461 patients hospitalized, with 77 having been admitted in the last 24 hours. Of those patients, 104 are in the ICU and 38 are on ventilators.

