City of Dubuque Health Department seeking dog involved in biting incident

DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - The City of Dubuque Health Services Department is seeking information regarding a dog involved in a biting incident that occurred on Friday, October 9, 2020, at about 2:30PM in the area of Flora Park, near the Skate Park.

The dog is described as a male, black and white Pit Bull Terrier or Pit Bull mix. The dog was wearing a collar with tags, one tag being bone-shaped.

The Health Department needs the public’s assistance in finding this dog to verify the dog’s health status and vaccination history.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the Health Services Department at 589-4185 between the hours of 8:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m. or the Law Enforcement Center at 589-4415 after hours or on the weekend.

