Cedar Rapids launches Climate Action Planning process

(KCRG)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Oct. 9, 2020 at 2:27 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The City of Cedar Rapids announced the launch of a citywide engagement and planning effort to build a Community Climate Action Plan (CCAP) on Friday.

This work follows a Council resolution passed in February recognizing the urgency for local climate action and calling for the creation of CCAP.

Virtual Community Climate Action kickoff events are scheduled for October 22 and 29. These events will launch the first phase of the planning process, which blends climate education with community input. During the first phase, community members will be invited to complete a survey detailing their experiences with extreme weather and thoughts on climate priorities.

City staff are working with neighborhood partners, called “Ground Teams,” to ensure an equitable, diverse response from residents.

For residents who wish to increase their level of engagement, a Climate Advisory Committee will guide completion of the planning process. Applications to this committee will open on October 22. The Committee will provide oversight during the second phase of CCAP planning, which is focused on further engagement and building the plan. The plan will be finalized next Fall.

Cedar Rapids residents are invited to engage in the planning process by attending Climate Action Kickoff Events. During the events, City staff will provide updates on efforts underway. Guest speakers from the community will provide diverse perspectives on climate action, resilience, equity, meeting the needs of vulnerable residents, and more. The events will be held via videoconference.

  • October 22, 2020 | 5:30–7 PM Speakers include: Mark Weldon (PepsiCo), Dr. Eric Tate (University of Iowa), Karla Twedt-Ball (Greater Cedar Rapids Community Foundation), Monica Vallejo (Young Parents Network, Westdale Area Neighborhood Association, League of United Latin American Citizens)
  • October 29, 2020 | 10:30 AM–Noon Speakers include: Dr. David Osterberg (University of Iowa, Iowa Policy Project) Dara Schmidt (Director, Cedar Rapids Public Library), Mugisha Bwenge (United We March Forward), Andrea Scott and student (Cedar River Academy, Cedar Rapids Community School District)

Information for joining the videoconference will be posted to the City’s website.

