Cedar Falls Police investigating fatal pedestrian-semi crash

CEDAR FALLS, Iowa (KCRG) - Cedar Falls Police are investigating a fatal accident that occurred Friday afternoon.

On October 9th, 2020 at approximately 1:45 PM, first responders were dispatched to Westbound Highway 20 under Hudson Rd. with the report of an accident involving a semi and a pedestrian.

The pedestrian was taken to the hospital where he died.

Cedar Falls Police, Cedar Falls Fire Rescue and MercyOne Paramedics all responded to the scene and were assisted by an Iowa Department of Transportation Commercial Vehicle Enforcement Officer at the scene.

The incident remains under investigation and the names of the involved parties have not been released.

