Black Hawk and Scott County Auditors sued from a group with connections to a conservative group

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Black Hawk and Scott County are being sued by a group with connections to a pro-life group based in Chicago.

The Iowa Voters Alliance is suing both counties after their auditors accepted grant money from The Center for Tech and Civic Life, which is a non-profit and non-partisan group trying to modernize U.S. Elections. The specific grant was given to counties to help offset the costs of running elections during a global pandemic.

Scott County Auditor Roxanna Moritz, who said she’s using the money to pay for poll workers’ overtime and deep cleanings of polling locations, said she originally heard about the Center for Tech and Civic Life on a conference call with the Secretary of State’s office.

She said she assumed the grants wouldn’t be controversial and was surprised when she was sued for taking the money because otherwise, taxpayers would pay for the same expenses.

Moritz said she was one of around 50 different counties who accepted money from The Center for Tech and Civic Life and is confused why only her county and Black Hawk are named in the lawsuit.

Johnson County accepted grant money from the organization and plans to use the funds for adding additional lighting to polling locations.

TV9 reached out to the lawyers based in Minnesota representing the Iowa Voters Alliance, who are also special counsel for the Thomas More Society, but it didn’t respond. The Thomas More Society is a conservative anti-abortion law firm.

In their lawsuit, the group contends The Center for Tech and Civic Life is targeting progressive voters in cities and urban areas. It also believes the auditors didn’t receive the money properly because it didn’t come from the state first.

Other similar lawsuits are occurring in Wisconsin and Michigan. In Wisconsin, a group with a similar name, the Wisconsin Voters Alliance is in the midst of a near-identical suit using layers from the same law firm.

There is also another similar suit from a group called the Election Integrity Fund in Michigan. It is also using lawyers from the same firm representing the same anti-abortion group.

