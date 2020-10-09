Artist paints mural in Downtown Dubuque honoring Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg

DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - A Nicaraguan artist is putting up a mural honoring Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg in Downtown Dubuque.

Luis Valle was on his way to Dubuque to work on other projects when Justice Ginsburg passed away.

He said a woman offered one of her house’s walls to Valle to paint a mural honoring her.

The artist said he feels a special connection to Ginsburg since he grew up in a family filled with women, so he recognizes Justice Ginsburg’s contributions to women and society in general.

“More than anything political, she represents something that a lot of women can look up to,” Valle said. “Somebody that was able to make it to the Supreme Court and has also fought for a lot of women’s rights and fought for a lot of minorities.”

The mural shows a halo around Justice Ginsburg. Valle said this represents his belief that she is looking down and protecting those on Earth.

Copyright 2020 KCRG. All rights reserved.