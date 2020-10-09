American Airlines announces November and Thanksgiving schedule between Waterloo and Chicago

WATERLOO, Iowa (KCRG) - Recently, American Airlines provided notice to Waterloo City and Airport officials regarding the flight schedule from Waterloo to Chicago’s O’Hare International Airport, effective Wednesday, November 4th, and in time to schedule Thanksgiving Holiday Travel.

Between November 4th and November 30th, a flight will leave Chicago at 1:05 PM, arriving in Waterloo at 2:12 PM, Wednesday through Monday. There will also be a flight departing Waterloo at 4:17 PM to Chicago, arriving at 5:29 PM Wednesday through Monday. There will be no flights on Tuesdays during November.

There are no flights on Thursday & Friday November 26th & 27th Due to the Thanksgiving Holiday.

Airport officials are optimistic that passengers throughout the Greater Cedar Valley Region will support the service with a growing number of passengers, to not just support the new schedule, but also to continue renewed confidence to officials at American Airlines that Waterloo and the Cedar Valley can support the flight schedule.

