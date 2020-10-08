Advertisement

Warmest day of the week comes Friday

By Kalie Pluchel
Published: Oct. 8, 2020 at 3:44 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Temperatures tonight stay above average falling into the mid to upper 50s into the overnight hours with mostly clear skies.

Our warmest day of the week comes tomorrow. Highs will be in the low to mid-80s area-wide, with a few areas possibly reaching the upper 80s with mostly sunny skies. Keep in mind, average highs this time of year is in the mid to upper 60s. We may see a bit of hazy skies at times due to wildfire smoke, but overall not a huge impact. Winds will be from the southwest on Friday and could get breezy at times with gusts up to 30mph.

Staying dry and warm through the weekend. Highs will be in the mid to upper 70s with a mix of sun and clouds. Clouds build in Sunday evening and rain chances increase heading into Monday. Then temperatures falling into the 50s and 60s next week.

