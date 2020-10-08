UNI Athletic Director David Harris talks about dealing with lost revenue

CEDAR FALLS, Iowa (KCRG) - “COVID-19 has it had an effect on our revenue streams from our NCAA distribution. I can look at revenue we get from football guaranteed games, concessions ticket sales, all of those things probably total between 2.5 to $3 million,” said UNI Athletic Director David Harris.

These are trying times for Athletic Directors and Harris has been hard figuring out away to make up for that lost revenue.

“We introduce the concept of salary reductions. 5 to 12 1/2% for our staff members that are 41,000 and above,” Harris said. “We have made some operating budget cuts and done some other things to try to make up that gap,”

Harris also started the UNI fighting initiative fundraiser.

“It’s us asking our donors to make a one time donation to the department to help us with our operating expenses. We have gotten a great response. We are at almost $450,000 that we have been able to raise for that fun.”

Harris understands this probably not the best time to ask for donations, so he is blown away by the support so far. Unlike Iowa so far UNI has been able avoid the elimination of some of their sports programs.

“We haven’t had to look at eliminating a sports program. It is certainly something as the director of athletics that I would ever want to do here.” Harris said.

