Advertisement

Two Iowans found with nearly 2 pounds of meth outside Marion High School sentenced to nearly 20 years in prison

(KWTX)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Oct. 8, 2020 at 10:20 AM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A man and woman, both from Iowa, were sentenced to nearly 20 years in prison after being found with nearly two pounds of methamphetamine outside Marion High School in 2018.

Officials said Christin Campbell-Martin, 40, from Ames, and Adam Scott Leiva, 28, from Marshalltown, both pleaded guilty.

At the sentencing, information showed that Campbell-Martin and Leiva were found in a car in the Marion High School parking lot late at night on May 25, 2018.

Both provided law enforcement fake names. Both were arrested after police determined their real names, found 906.5 grams of methamphetamine in their car and learned that both of them had outstanding arrest warrants.

Officials said the two had been driving around Iowa for two to three days selling methamphetamine to people they knew, and they intended to sell the 906.5 grams to people in the Cedar Rapids area.

Officials said Campbell-Martin has 25 prior criminal convictions and Leiva has 13.

Campbell-Martin received a sentence of 200 months in prison on September 30.

Leiva was sentenced to 235 months in prison on Wednesday. Both must also serve a 10 year term of supervised release, and pay $100 to the special assessment fund.

Adam Scott Leiva ,28, from Marshalltown was sentenced to 235 months in prison on Wednesday.
Adam Scott Leiva ,28, from Marshalltown was sentenced to 235 months in prison on Wednesday.(KCRG)
Christin Campbell-Martin, 40, from Ames, was sentenced to 200 months in prison on September 30.
Christin Campbell-Martin, 40, from Ames, was sentenced to 200 months in prison on September 30.(KCRG)

Copyright 2020 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

Fly on Pence’s head generates buzz in VP debate

Updated: 15 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
A fly was all the buzz online when it landed in Vice President Mike Pence’s hair during the debate.

Iowa

Iowa City hospital to lay off 29 in wake of pandemic

Updated: 16 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
An Iowa City hospital has informed state officials it plans to lay off 29 employees because of losses suffered during the coronavirus outbreak.

Iowa

Two injured in Thursday morning car accident in Center Point

Updated: 56 minutes ago
|
By KCRG Staff
Two people are recovering after a car accident in Center Point at around 7:47 a.m. on Thursday.

Iowa

Iowa City Pancheros employee arrested after punching customer in the face

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By KCRG Staff
An Iowa City Pancheros employee was arrested after police say he punched a customer in the face, breaking his jaw.

Latest News

Iowa

Continuing weekly unemployment claims continued to decrease in Iowa last week

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By KCRG Staff
Unemployment claims increased slightly last week, but continuing weekly unemployment claims continued to decrease last week in Iowa.

News

Two debris fires reported early Thursday morning in Cedar Rapids

Updated: 2 hours ago
Officials said they received calls at around 2:53 a.m. and 3:02 a.m. for debris fires in the area of Rockford Road and Wilson Avenue SW, and the 100 block of 10th Street SW.

News

100 trucks working to pickup storm debris in Cedar Rapids

Updated: 2 hours ago
City leaders say all Cedar Rapids streets will have a first pass of tree debris pickup within two weeks.

News

More than 60,000 antigen COVID-19 tests sent to Iowa

Updated: 3 hours ago
Iowa received more than 60,000 antigen tests to assist the state COVID-19 testing efforts.

News

Activists protest after Derek Chauvin bails out of jail

Updated: 3 hours ago
Activists protest after Derek Chauvin bails out of jail

News

Gulf coast prepares for Hurricane Delta

Updated: 3 hours ago
Hurricane Delta will make landfall in Louisiana sometime Friday afternoon.