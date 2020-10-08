Two Iowans found with nearly 2 pounds of meth outside Marion High School sentenced to nearly 20 years in prison

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A man and woman, both from Iowa, were sentenced to nearly 20 years in prison after being found with nearly two pounds of methamphetamine outside Marion High School in 2018.

Officials said Christin Campbell-Martin, 40, from Ames, and Adam Scott Leiva, 28, from Marshalltown, both pleaded guilty.

At the sentencing, information showed that Campbell-Martin and Leiva were found in a car in the Marion High School parking lot late at night on May 25, 2018.

Both provided law enforcement fake names. Both were arrested after police determined their real names, found 906.5 grams of methamphetamine in their car and learned that both of them had outstanding arrest warrants.

Officials said the two had been driving around Iowa for two to three days selling methamphetamine to people they knew, and they intended to sell the 906.5 grams to people in the Cedar Rapids area.

Officials said Campbell-Martin has 25 prior criminal convictions and Leiva has 13.

Campbell-Martin received a sentence of 200 months in prison on September 30.

Leiva was sentenced to 235 months in prison on Wednesday. Both must also serve a 10 year term of supervised release, and pay $100 to the special assessment fund.

