Two injured in Thursday morning car accident in Center Point

CENTER POINT, Iowa (KCRG) - Two people are recovering after a car accident in Center Point at around 7:47 a.m. on Thursday.

Officials said a Buick Park Avenue was traveling southbound on Grain Lane. The vehicle stopped at the stop sign at Lewis Access, then proceeded into the intersection when a Toyota Camry, heading westbound, collided with it.

Both drivers were the only occupants of the vehicles they were in, and both were taken to area hospitals for what are believed to be non-life threatening injuries.

No names have been released in this accident, but officials did say the driver of the Camry was a juvenile.

The accident remains under investigation.

