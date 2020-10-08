Advertisement

Two injured in Thursday morning car accident in Center Point

A 32-year-old died after a fatal crash in rural Leon County.
A 32-year-old died after a fatal crash in rural Leon County.(WCTV)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Oct. 8, 2020 at 9:47 AM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CENTER POINT, Iowa (KCRG) - Two people are recovering after a car accident in Center Point at around 7:47 a.m. on Thursday.

Officials said a Buick Park Avenue was traveling southbound on Grain Lane. The vehicle stopped at the stop sign at Lewis Access, then proceeded into the intersection when a Toyota Camry, heading westbound, collided with it.

Both drivers were the only occupants of the vehicles they were in, and both were taken to area hospitals for what are believed to be non-life threatening injuries.

No names have been released in this accident, but officials did say the driver of the Camry was a juvenile.

The accident remains under investigation.

Copyright 2020 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

Fly on Pence’s head generates buzz in VP debate

Updated: 15 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
A fly was all the buzz online when it landed in Vice President Mike Pence’s hair during the debate.

Iowa

Iowa City hospital to lay off 29 in wake of pandemic

Updated: 16 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
An Iowa City hospital has informed state officials it plans to lay off 29 employees because of losses suffered during the coronavirus outbreak.

Iowa

Two Iowans found with nearly 2 pounds of meth outside Marion High School sentenced to nearly 20 years in prison

Updated: 22 minutes ago
|
By KCRG Staff
A man and woman, both from Iowa, were sentenced to nearly 20 years in prison after being found with nearly two pounds of methamphetamine outside Marion High School in 2018.

Iowa

Iowa City Pancheros employee arrested after punching customer in the face

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By KCRG Staff
An Iowa City Pancheros employee was arrested after police say he punched a customer in the face, breaking his jaw.

Latest News

Iowa

Continuing weekly unemployment claims continued to decrease in Iowa last week

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By KCRG Staff
Unemployment claims increased slightly last week, but continuing weekly unemployment claims continued to decrease last week in Iowa.

News

Two debris fires reported early Thursday morning in Cedar Rapids

Updated: 2 hours ago
Officials said they received calls at around 2:53 a.m. and 3:02 a.m. for debris fires in the area of Rockford Road and Wilson Avenue SW, and the 100 block of 10th Street SW.

News

100 trucks working to pickup storm debris in Cedar Rapids

Updated: 2 hours ago
City leaders say all Cedar Rapids streets will have a first pass of tree debris pickup within two weeks.

News

More than 60,000 antigen COVID-19 tests sent to Iowa

Updated: 3 hours ago
Iowa received more than 60,000 antigen tests to assist the state COVID-19 testing efforts.

News

Activists protest after Derek Chauvin bails out of jail

Updated: 3 hours ago
Activists protest after Derek Chauvin bails out of jail

News

Gulf coast prepares for Hurricane Delta

Updated: 3 hours ago
Hurricane Delta will make landfall in Louisiana sometime Friday afternoon.