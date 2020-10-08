Two debris fires reported early Thursday morning in Cedar Rapids

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Officials said they received calls at around 2:53 a.m. and 3:02 a.m. for debris fires in the area of Rockford Road and Wilson Avenue SW, and the 100 block of 10th Street SW.

Police said both fires possibly involved mattresses.

A burn ban remains in effect in the city and will continue until at least the first round of tree debris removal has been completed.

These additional debris fires come as four debris fires were reported earlier this week.

Burn Ban Remains in Effect (October 6, 2020, 9:40 a.m.) The burn ban is still in effect. It will continue until at... Posted by Cedar Rapids Fire Department on Tuesday, October 6, 2020

