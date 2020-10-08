Two arrested in Fayette County on drug charges

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Two people have been arrested on drug charges in Fayette County.

On October 6th, 2020, The Fayette County Sheriff’s Office executed a search warrant at a Residence on 3rd Street NW in Waucoma.

Deputies recovered controlled substance, drug paraphernalia and other evidence to document the use and sale of narcotics.

Amy Jo Voss, age 38, and Edward Alfred Boydston, age 39, both of Waucoma were arrested and transported to the Fayette County Jail. Both were charged with possession of controlled substance, Methamphetamine #3rd offense a class D felony and possession of multiple drug paraphernalia, all misdemeanors.

Voss was released by the court on a signature bond on October 7th and Boydston remains in jail on bond, but also has warrants out of Winneshiek County and the state of Wisconsin.

The Sheriff’s Office was assisted with the search by the Iowa State Patrol.

