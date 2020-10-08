Sunny and mild again today, 80s likely Friday

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Plan on another nice one with highs into the 70s and lots of sunshine. Tonight, a warm front passes by and this is the front responsible for a warmer and breezy Friday. Highs tomorrow will probably land in the 80-85 range with gusty south winds through the day. With a lack of humidity, lows should still easily fall to the 50s into Saturday morning. Our weekend weather still looks great with highs into the 70s both days. Next week, a cold front looks to come across the area Sunday night into Monday leading to a shower chance.

