Advertisement

Sunny and mild again today, 80s likely Friday

By Kaj O'Mara
Published: Oct. 8, 2020 at 4:43 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Plan on another nice one with highs into the 70s and lots of sunshine. Tonight, a warm front passes by and this is the front responsible for a warmer and breezy Friday. Highs tomorrow will probably land in the 80-85 range with gusty south winds through the day. With a lack of humidity, lows should still easily fall to the 50s into Saturday morning. Our weekend weather still looks great with highs into the 70s both days. Next week, a cold front looks to come across the area Sunday night into Monday leading to a shower chance.

Copyright 2020 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Forecast

First Alert Forecast

Updated: 1 hour ago
We're sunny and mild yet again today.

Forecast

Dry and warm weather continues

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By Kalie Pluchel
Dry air will allow temperatures to fall into the mid to upper 40s across the area tonight with mostly clear skies.

Forecast

First Alert Forecast

Updated: 14 hours ago
Dry and quiet weather continues, but wildfire smoke could cause filtered sunshine tomorrow.

Forecast

Warm and pleasant through the weekend

Updated: 18 hours ago
|
By Jan Ryherd
Above average temperatures and sunshine continue across eastern Iowa into the upcoming weekend.

Latest News

Weather

First Alert Forecast

Updated: 18 hours ago
Above average temperatures and sunshine continue across eastern Iowa into the upcoming weekend.

Forecast

Another mild day

Updated: Oct. 7, 2020 at 4:14 AM CDT
|
By Kaj O'Mara
Plan on another sunny and mild day.

Forecast

First Alert Forecast

Updated: Oct. 7, 2020 at 4:13 AM CDT
Plan on a sunny and mild day.

Forecast

Sunshine abounds this week

Updated: Oct. 6, 2020 at 4:46 PM CDT
|
By Joe Winters
First Alert Forecast

Forecast

First Alert Forecast

Updated: Oct. 6, 2020 at 2:44 PM CDT

Forecast

Gorgeous weather expected this week

Updated: Oct. 6, 2020 at 12:30 PM CDT
|
By Kalie Pluchel
Lots of sunshine and above normal temperatures are in store for this week. Highs this afternoon in the mid to upper 70s across eastern Iowa. A few clouds may be around here and there throughout the day, but overall a very nice day expected.