Advertisement

Some cities are seeing an increase in stolen or damaged political signs

By Brian Tabick
Published: Oct. 7, 2020 at 10:43 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Some police departments in Eastern Iowa said they have received more complaints about stolen or damaged political signs or flags.

The city of Marion said it received five complaints in the last five weeks. Iowa City was notified of one, while Dubuque is looking into nine complaints.

“My family has family members that identify with the LGBTQ community,” Katy Brown, an Iowa City resident who had a pride flag stripped from its post, said.

Brown said she didn’t make a complaint but, rather, replaced the flag.

“Things like this mean a lot to people,” Diane Mckee, of Marion, said. “I have a passion for the Republican party and President Trump.”

Mckee also had a few Trump signs as well as a flag taken from her yard.

“It’s sad that people go to these measures and get such pleasure from hurting people,” Mckee said.

While they have differing political views, they both feel this behavior was about denying them a voice, and they aren’t alone. Officer Tom Daubs, with the Marion Police Department, said they’re getting more calls about this kind of crime.

“If we don’t get called on it we’re not going to know it took place, but we’ve had four or five in the last 5 to 6 weeks that’s kind of odd,” Daubs said.

Daubs said it was odd because most times people don’t call to make a report.

“The political climate is polarizing,” Daubs said. “There are people who are on one side or the other.”

Daubs said someone can be charged with trespassing and theft and be taken to the jail to receive a court date. Brown and Mckee would rather be able to have a sign of support on display and have their property respected.

“We live in a country where we have the freedom of speech, and it’s so important,” Brown said. “I think being able to have a constructive dialogue with people that you disagree with is equally as important.”

“It’s just frustrating because you are on private property and you are stealing,” Mckee said. “We do each have our right to free speech.”

Copyright 2020 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Local

Four debris fires reported within 31 minutes of each other early Wednesday in northeast Cedar Rapids

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Mary Green
According to the Cedar Rapids Fire Department, all four calls came between 12:02 a.m. and 12:33 a.m.

Local

COVID-19 hospitalization rate reaching earlier highs again in Cedar Rapids

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Beth Malicki
The number of Iowans hospitalized with COVID-19 hit a new high for the pandemic, and that trend is being reflected in one local hospital, according to officials.

News

Fire department investigating four debris fires in Cedar Rapids early Wednesday

Updated: 1 hour ago
Four debris fires were reported within 31 minutes of each other early Wednesday in northeast Cedar Rapids.

News

Damaged and stolen political signs

Updated: 1 hour ago
Damaged and stolen political signs

Latest News

Local

Habitat for Humanity offering emergency repair program in Johnson County

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By KCRG News Staff
A new program is offering emergency repairs for homeowners with lower incomes in Johnson County.

News

Local activist groups offering free rides to the polls

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Becky Phelps
Local activist groups are trying to get more people to vote by eliminating the issue of transportation.

News

Local activist groups are trying to get more people to vote by eliminating the issue of transportation.

Updated: 1 hours ago

Iowa

American Airlines halts flights at Dubuque Regional Airport until at least early November

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Fernando Garcia-Franceschini
American Airlines has suspended flights in and out of the Dubuque Regional Airport until at least early November because of the economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

National Politics

AP FACT CHECK: Claims from Pence and Harris VP debate

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Vice President Mike Pence and Sen. Kamala Harris tussled Wednesday in the first and only vice presidential debate before the Nov. 3 election, coming as the coronavirus sidelined President Donald Trump at the White House.

News

Habitat for Humanity offering emergency repair program

Updated: 2 hours ago
A new program is offering emergency repairs for homeowners with lower incomes in Johnson County.