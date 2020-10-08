Some cities are seeing an increase in stolen or damaged political signs

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Some police departments in Eastern Iowa said they have received more complaints about stolen or damaged political signs or flags.

The city of Marion said it received five complaints in the last five weeks. Iowa City was notified of one, while Dubuque is looking into nine complaints.

“My family has family members that identify with the LGBTQ community,” Katy Brown, an Iowa City resident who had a pride flag stripped from its post, said.

Brown said she didn’t make a complaint but, rather, replaced the flag.

“Things like this mean a lot to people,” Diane Mckee, of Marion, said. “I have a passion for the Republican party and President Trump.”

Mckee also had a few Trump signs as well as a flag taken from her yard.

“It’s sad that people go to these measures and get such pleasure from hurting people,” Mckee said.

While they have differing political views, they both feel this behavior was about denying them a voice, and they aren’t alone. Officer Tom Daubs, with the Marion Police Department, said they’re getting more calls about this kind of crime.

“If we don’t get called on it we’re not going to know it took place, but we’ve had four or five in the last 5 to 6 weeks that’s kind of odd,” Daubs said.

Daubs said it was odd because most times people don’t call to make a report.

“The political climate is polarizing,” Daubs said. “There are people who are on one side or the other.”

Daubs said someone can be charged with trespassing and theft and be taken to the jail to receive a court date. Brown and Mckee would rather be able to have a sign of support on display and have their property respected.

“We live in a country where we have the freedom of speech, and it’s so important,” Brown said. “I think being able to have a constructive dialogue with people that you disagree with is equally as important.”

“It’s just frustrating because you are on private property and you are stealing,” Mckee said. “We do each have our right to free speech.”

Copyright 2020 KCRG. All rights reserved.