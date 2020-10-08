Advertisement

Program provides financial incentive to plant trees in Iowa City

By Hope Sears
Published: Oct. 8, 2020 at 1:13 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Iowa City, Iowa (KCRG) - The Root for Trees program is offering discount vouchers to households in Iowa City.

In a video series called “Community Connection," Iowa City mayor Bruce Teague and Iowa City’s city manager discuss issues important to residents. The latest episode highlights the Root for Trees discount program.

“Trees can improve a neighborhood’s appearance and provide health benefits for residents,” the city said on its website. "They can offer shade and provide a wind break, which reduces energy bills. They also remove carbon dioxide from the atmosphere, decrease runoff, and provide habitat for birds and other urban wildlife.”

The program is included as part of the Climate Action Plan.

Planting trees will help the plan’s goal to expand tree coverage and tree diversity. To help residents, the city created a guide for homeowners to decide what type of tree works best for their location and how to plant safely.

Determine the right tree for the right location
Determine the right tree for the right location(City of Iowa City)

People can apply to receive a tree voucher by filling out an application, found here.

It will give residents 50 percent off the purchase of a tree, that provides up to a total cost savings of $125 (a $250 tree). Additional discounts are provided to income-eligible residents. The trees have to be planted on the purchaser’s private property. Only one tree is available per property.

The vouchers can be used at participating locations.

  • Earl May Garden Center, 1901 Lower Muscatine Rd., Iowa City, IA 52240
  • Iowa City Landscaping and Garden Center, 520 Highway 1 W, Iowa City, IA 52246

Vouchers are valid from October 15, 2020 to May 15, 2021.

Contact Iowa One Call at least 72 hours before digging so that any utilities can be properly located.

