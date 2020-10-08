Local activist groups offering free rides to the polls

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Local activist groups are trying to get more people to vote by eliminating the issue of transportation.

For Anthony Arrington, a member of The Advocates for Social Justice, getting voters to the polls is critical. The group has been helping people register to vote for weeks, by setting up tables across Cedar Rapids and hosting events.

Arrington said one thing that keeps people from voting is a lack of transportation. So to help, the activist group is offering free Uber rides to poll locations across Linn County.

“Voters control laws. Votes control policymakers, policymakers make laws that run our county," Arrington said. “The votes matter. They’re that important."

Corridor Community Action Network, based in Iowa City, is also working to provide rides to the polls. They’re collecting donations and organizing a sign-up sheet that will be posted on their Facebook page. Anyone who needs a ride will be able to put down their name with a time and get to the polls for free. Mandi Nichols, the group’s director, said it’s important to make voting as easy as possible, especially in areas where public transportation is “poor functioning."

“I think we’re at a point right now in this country where we have a lot more people who are willing to get involved in things than they were previously. I feel like we are at a closer point to being able to make systemic change than we’ve ever been,” says Nichols.

Corridor Community Action Network, along with Iowa City Catholic Worker, Advocates for Social Justice, and other organizations across Iowa also launched Democracy Defenders, a statewide initiative to ensure free and fair elections. More information about that can be found on their Facebook page.

Several cities will be offering free bus rides on Election Day, November 3, including Cedar Rapids and Coralville.

Lyft users can also get a discount on a ride to the polls on Election Day.

