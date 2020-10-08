Advertisement

Linn County inmate dies while in custody

By KCRG Staff
Published: Oct. 8, 2020 at 2:32 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Linn County Correctional Center staff and medical personnel responded to an inmate who was not breathing and had no pulse Wednesday afternoon.

On October 7, 2020 at approximately 4:20 PM, Linn County Correctional Center staff were notified by inmates of a medical emergency involving another inmate in a dormitory-style cellblock on the 2nd floor of the jail. 

Deputies and medical staff responded to the cellblock and found an inmate who was not breathing and had no pulse.  Another inmate had initially attempted CPR efforts and upon arrival of jail staff, they took over medical care. 

Additional advanced medical support was requested and provided by paramedics from Area Ambulance Service and Sheriff Rescue 57.  The inmate was transported to Mercy Medical Center in Cedar Rapids, where he was pronounced deceased shortly after his arrival.

The inmate, Ryan Edward Bailey, age 40 of Marion, IA, had been booked into the Correctional Center that morning after having been taken into custody by officers. 

Upon Bailey’s arrival at the jail, medical staff examined him for a potential knee injury after an alleged scuffle with arresting officers.  No obvious injuries were observed and Bailey declined any further medical treatment.

Jail deputies had previously conducted a cell check in the cellblock in which Bailey was housed at 3:44 PM, approximately 36 minutes before the medical emergency was reported, and found nothing out of the ordinary.

In reviewing cellblock video, Sheriff’s Office investigators have found no apparent cause for Bailey’s medical emergency. 

The County Medical Examiner has ordered an autopsy to help determine the cause of Bailey’s death.  The death has been reported to the State Jail Inspector and the incident remains under investigation.

