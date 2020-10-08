Iowa City Pancheros employee arrested after punching customer in the face

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - An Iowa City Pancheros employee was arrested after police say he punched a customer in the face, breaking his jaw.

Kyle Higgins, 24, was arrested on Wednesday and charged with assault causing bodily injury.

The incident happened at the Pancheros located at 32 South Clinton Street at around 1:31 p.m. on September 19.

A criminal complaint said a customer, that was not following staff directions, was speaking with staff at the checkout area while trying to pick up an online order.

At one point the customer lowered his face mask. That’s when officials said Higgins punched the customer once on the left side of his face. At the hospital, the customer was found to have a broken jaw in two places and tooth damage.

