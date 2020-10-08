Indian Creek Nature Center offering Fresh Air Academy

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The Indian Creek Nature Center is offering a new outdoor learning experience for younger children.

The Fresh Air Academy will give students from preschool through 5th grade the chance to learn life skills while spending time in nature.

The education team will guide the students as they work toward the daily objectives. Some of the activities include hiking, archery, and lessons on outdoor skills.

Leaders say the pandemic and the derecho were part of their inspiration to start the program. Staff are planning to follow all CDC guidelines during the pandemic.

The Fresh Air Academy will start holding sessions in early November.

