Advertisement

COVID-19 hospitalization rate reaching earlier highs again in Cedar Rapids

Mercy Medical Center in Cedar Rapids, pictured on March 19, 2020. (MARY GREEN/KCRG)
Mercy Medical Center in Cedar Rapids, pictured on March 19, 2020. (MARY GREEN/KCRG)(KCRG)
By Beth Malicki
Published: Oct. 7, 2020 at 10:48 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The number of Iowans hospitalized with COVID-19 hit a new high for the pandemic, and that trend is being reflected in one local hospital, according to officials.

As of Wednesday, there are 449 people hospitalized statewide with the virus, according to statistics provided by the Iowa Department of Public Health. 112 of those patients are in intensive care units. The number of people on ventilators is 39, which is down slightly from 42 yesterday and relatively flat in recent weeks.

These record-high hospitalizations are impacting capacity at Mercy Medical Center in Cedar Rapids. Dr. Timothy Quinn, a 15-year veteran of the staff at the hospital, said they’ve seen levels of patients like what they say early in the pandemic- in March and April.

“Right now, we’re not at our capacity but we’re probably pretty close.” Quinn said.

But the hospital is still at 25% capacity.

Quinn also said the patients that are ending up in the hospital aren’t just from nursing homes anymore. He said older people and those with underlying health conditions are still impacted, but younger people are also now ending up in the hospital. Quinn said people are surviving at higher rates because they’ve kept people off ventilators and started using steroids to treat the virus, which early on wasn’t the protocols.

Quinn said that he has noticed an age split in adhering to face coverings and social distancing, with older people tending to take the public safety guidance seriously.

Copyright 2020 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Local

Four debris fires reported within 31 minutes of each other early Wednesday in northeast Cedar Rapids

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Mary Green
According to the Cedar Rapids Fire Department, all four calls came between 12:02 a.m. and 12:33 a.m.

News

Fire department investigating four debris fires in Cedar Rapids early Wednesday

Updated: 1 hour ago
Four debris fires were reported within 31 minutes of each other early Wednesday in northeast Cedar Rapids.

Local

Some cities are seeing an increase in stolen or damaged political signs

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Brian Tabick
Some cities are seeing an increase in stolen or damaged political signs

News

Damaged and stolen political signs

Updated: 1 hour ago
Damaged and stolen political signs

Latest News

Local

Habitat for Humanity offering emergency repair program in Johnson County

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By KCRG News Staff
A new program is offering emergency repairs for homeowners with lower incomes in Johnson County.

News

Local activist groups offering free rides to the polls

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Becky Phelps
Local activist groups are trying to get more people to vote by eliminating the issue of transportation.

News

Local activist groups are trying to get more people to vote by eliminating the issue of transportation.

Updated: 1 hours ago

Iowa

American Airlines halts flights at Dubuque Regional Airport until at least early November

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Fernando Garcia-Franceschini
American Airlines has suspended flights in and out of the Dubuque Regional Airport until at least early November because of the economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

National Politics

AP FACT CHECK: Claims from Pence and Harris VP debate

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Vice President Mike Pence and Sen. Kamala Harris tussled Wednesday in the first and only vice presidential debate before the Nov. 3 election, coming as the coronavirus sidelined President Donald Trump at the White House.

News

Habitat for Humanity offering emergency repair program

Updated: 2 hours ago
A new program is offering emergency repairs for homeowners with lower incomes in Johnson County.