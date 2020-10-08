Advertisement

Habitat for Humanity offering emergency repair program in Johnson County

By KCRG News Staff
Published: Oct. 7, 2020 at 10:16 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - A new program is offering emergency repairs for homeowners with lower incomes in Johnson County.

The Iowa Valley Habitat for Humanity is launching the initiative, part of its Helping Hands program which works to keep people living safely in their homes. The goal of the new program, called Emergency Repairs and Major Appliance Replacements, is to offer quicker services to people needing emergency repairs.

The group will fix or replace home appliances including water heaters, furnaces, stoves, and refrigerators. The program is funded by sponsors and donations. The group said their initial goal was to raise $30,000 dollars and complete 10 projects.

Leaders said they are hoping to hit higher targets.

“The initial response has really been overwhelming, we received more requests for applications in the last week than we did for all of September and August, which is especially significant considering we were dealing with the derecho in August," Scott Hawkes, director of Helping Hands, said.

People looking to donate or apply for the ERMAR program can contact Iowa Valley Habitat for Humanity at (319) 337-8949.

