Four debris fires reported within 31 minutes of each other early Wednesday in northeast Cedar Rapids

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Alicia and Mike Jacobs said they had arguably the largest pile of debris on their stretch of 29th St. NE in Cedar Rapids.

Debris-hauling crews had already taken away much of the Jacobs' tree debris, but what remained was nonorganic matter, including a mattress, books, insulation, and drywall, all waiting for crews to return for another pass.

But now, their debris pile is flattened and charred following a dreaded wake-up call early Wednesday.

“We were woken up out of a dead sleep around 12:30, 12:35. Someone down the street had smelled the fire and was banging on our door,” Alicia said.

The fire was right in their front yard, engulfing what they said were 20 bags stuffed with debris, with flames so high that they licked the leaves of the tree above them. The Jacobs said firefighters put it out quickly enough that they didn’t have to wake up their two sons, ages 10 and 6, who were still asleep inside.

“If it would’ve been windy like it was [Tuesday] afternoon, that would’ve been a different story,” Mike said.

The fire outside the Jacobs' home was one of four debris fires reported in northeast Cedar Rapids early Wednesday morning — the others burning at the intersection of C Ave. NE and 16th St. NE, the 1500 block of C Ave. NE, and the 200 block of 15th St. NE. According to the Cedar Rapids Fire Department, all four calls came between 12:02 a.m. and 12:33 a.m., within 31 minutes of each other.

The fire department said a fifth fire was reported just before 7 p.m. on Tuesday in the 1200 block of 28th St. SE after someone threw fireworks into a yard, starting a grass fire. However, the fire department does not believe this fire is related to the four that happened hours later.

The Cedar Rapids Fire Marshal Vance B. McKinnon III said Wednesday afternoon that investigators were still determining if the four fires on the northeast side are arson or accidental. Either way, he said they were dangerous, especially outside storm-damaged homes.

“Some of those tarps can catch fire as well from those sparks, so that’s why the burn ban is staying in place,” McKinnon said.

The Jacobs don’t think the fire in their yard was an accident.

“The mattress that we had out here that was on top of so much stuff had been out in the rain. It was soaked,” Mike said. “There’s no way a small, accidental fire would’ve started that mattress on fire to be nothing but the springs now.”

For now, they’re leaving the charred debris as it is, so inspectors can take a closer look after a call that was a little too close for comfort for them.

“Luckily our house is far enough away. There’s a lot of people whose houses are close up to the curb, and I mean, someone could’ve died from this,” Mike said.

