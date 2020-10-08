Continuing weekly unemployment claims continued to decrease in Iowa last week

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - Unemployment claims increased slightly last week, but continuing weekly unemployment claims continued to decrease last week in Iowa.

Iowa Workforce Development is reporting a total of 4,730 initial unemployment claims were filed in Iowa between September 27 and October 3. That’s an increase of 114.

Continuing weekly unemployment claims totaled 51,666 last week. That’s a decrease of 6,753 from the previous reporting period.

There was a total of $14,767,817.35 in unemployment insurance benefit payments made last week.

The industries with the most claims were manufacturing (959), self-employed/independent contractors, etc. (926), healthcare and social assistance (374), construction (344), and retail trade (294).

For more on this week’s data, click here.

Copyright 2020 KCRG. All rights reserved.