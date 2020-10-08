Advertisement

Cedar Rapids public schools announce updated dates for return to in-person learning

Storm damage at Cedar Rapids Kennedy High School on Monday, August 11, 2020. (KCRG)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Oct. 8, 2020 at 4:10 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Cedar Rapids public schools announced updated return dates for in-person learning. 

For high school students, those who attend Jefferson and Washington are set to go back to in-class learning on November 16th. Kennedy won’t return until January 19th of next year because of the extensive damage to the building from the August derecho.

For middle school students, Franklin and McKinley students who chose to go back to in-person learning also return on November 16.  Three other Cedar Rapids middle schools are already back for in-class learning.   However, Taft Middle School, on the northwest side, will stay closed for in-person learning until December 14 because of storm damage.

