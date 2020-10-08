Black Hills Energy working to restore natural gas on Loras Boulevard following explosion

DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - Black Hills Energy is working to restore the natural gas main on Loras Boulevard between Montrose Terrace and Bluff Street following the explosion that destroyed a house on September 28.

Black Hills Energy said it expects to have service restored by the first half of next week, and will begin additional concrete work after that.

The company is warning its customers that if they smell natural gas in the home, they should leave immediately and contact Black Hills Energy’s emergency service line at 888-694-8989 from a cell phone or neighbor’s home.

Copyright 2020 KCRG. All rights reserved.