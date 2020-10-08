Authorities: Iowa farmer dies after being buried by grain

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Authorities say an Iowa farmer died Wednesday after being buried under seven feet of grain.

The Des Moines Register reports that 79-year-old Kennerly Reece of Eldora, Iowa, was working on his farm around 12:30 p.m. when the door of a grain bin slid open, burying him as it flowed out of the bin.

Hardin County Sheriff Dave McDaniel said authorities do not know how the door opened or how exactly Reece became trapped under several hundred bushels of grain.

