Arrest made following gunfire at an apartment complex in Iowa City

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - One person has been arrested after shots were fired at the Town and Campus Apartments in Iowa City on August 30.

An investigation into the incident led officers to execute search warrants at two residences at the Town and Campus Apartments. Evidence was collected during these search warrants and a person, Earl McKee, 30, was taken into custody on an outstanding warrant through the U.S. Marshals Service.

Earl Tyrone McKee is formally charged with being a “Felon in Possession of a Firearm” by the United States District Court for the Southern District of Iowa after an indictment on October 7, 2020.

This indictment came as a result of the investigation of shots being fired at Town and Campus Apartments, 1100 Arthur St. in Iowa City on August 30, 2020.

On Augst 30, officers responded to multiple calls of gunfire in the area of 1100 Arthur Street around midnight. First arriving officers found multiple shell casings in the area, but no victims or property damaged. You can view the entire original story here.

