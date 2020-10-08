Animal Care and Control hosting drive-thru pet food giveaway for derecho victims in Cedar Rapids

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Cedar Rapids Animal Care and Control will hold a contactless, drive-through pet food giveaway for derecho victims on October 11.

Volunteers with Animal Care and Control will operate the Pet Food Pantry Service from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. on a first come, first serve basis until they run out of supplies.

Social distancing will be maintained throughout the service, with masks being required. Those that come to receive the free pet food will remain in their vehicles and allow volunteers to place food in the vehicle.

Donations of pet food and care items from Purina and Hill’s Science Diet, Jonny Cat and World’s Best Cat Litter made the Pet Food Pantry possible.

It will be held at the Cedar Rapids Animal Care and Control location at 7241 Washington View Parkway SW.

Copyright 2020 KCRG. All rights reserved.