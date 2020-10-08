American Airlines halts flights at Dubuque Regional Airport until at least early November

DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - Tuesday was the last day for any flights in or out of the Dubuque Regional Airport at least until early November.

Todd Dalsing, airport director, said there are two main reasons for that temporary halt. The first reason is the very low passenger demand. Dalsing said passenger demand is down 65 to 70% because of the pandemic.

The second reason is money. If airlines were able to get more federal funding, he said the airport would be able to keep employees and continue offering flights. Dalsing said the delay of a stimulus package for businesses will hurt airlines beyond this month.

“For an airport our size to wait for that type of service would definitely mean a continued temporary suspension of flights as well as medium and large airports seeing an additional reduction of their flights," Dalsing said.

Flights in Dubuque are suspended at least until November 5.

