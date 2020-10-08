All-time high number of COVID-19 patients receiving treatment in Iowa hospitals

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The CEO of University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics says the increase in hospitalizations for COVID-19 shows current public health measures are not successful.

As of today, 449 people are receiving treatment in Iowa hospitals, an all-time high. Roughly 25 are at UIHC, which is average. Less than half are in the ICU.

Statewide, ICU admissions, while increasing, are still lower than earlier in the pandemic.

Suresh Gunasekaren attributes a growing amount of experience in managing the patient population and therapies developed at UIHC.

“Many physicians around the state are very good at managing COVID patients at home. So they have a higher level of care before they even come into the hospital and so I think a lot of these strategies are allowing us to more successfully treat COVID patients," Gunasekaren said.

Gunasekaren says what we do indoors in the coming months will be critical to the future of the pandemic.

