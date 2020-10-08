1,515 COVID-19 cases, 5 more deaths reported in Iowa Thursday

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - The Iowa Department of Public Health is reporting 1,515 more COVID-19 cases and 5 more deaths in Iowa over the last 24 hours.

As of 10:30 a.m. on October 8, the state’s data is showing a total of 95,857 COVID-19 cases and 1,419 COVID-19 related deaths since the pandemic began.

A total of 9,000 tests were reported to have been conducted over the last 24 hours, making the total number of tests conducted 841,909 since the pandemic began.

There are currently a total of 449 patients hospitalized, with 63 having been admitted in the last 24 hours. Of those patients, 112 are in the ICU and 39 are on ventilators.

On Wednesday, Gov. Reynolds addressed the increasing hospitalizations in the state. She said healthcare providers assured her they could manage the increase in admissions.

