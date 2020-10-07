Woman arrested for child endangerment and operating while intoxicated following car accident on Collins Road in Cedar Rapids

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Police arrested a 26-year-old woman on Tuesday for driving while under the influence and child endangerment after she got into a car accident on Collins Road.

Police said it happened at around 6:04 p.m. in the 200 block of Collins Road NE.

Sara Marion Perske was arrested for operating while under the influence, child endangerment, driving while her license was suspended and failure to provide proof of financial liability.

When officers arrived at the scene of the accident, they said they could smell a strong odor of alcohol and were able to observe other signs of intoxication from Perske. Officers also found bottles of alcohol in her vehicle.

Perske’s vehicle, a 2004 Pontiac Grand Prix, had significant damage to the front after having rear ended a GMC Sierra truck.

A breath test indicated Perske had an alcohol level of more than .08 BAC.

Officials said Perske’s two-year-old daughter was in a car seat in the back seat of the vehicle. The child was not injured. Officers had family members pick up the child.

The 64-year-old man driving the GMC Sierra was not injured.

