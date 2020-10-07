Advertisement

Wisconsin activates field hospital as COVID keeps surging

FILE - In this Aug. 27, 2020, file photo, Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers speaks during a news conference in Kenosha, Wis. Wisconsin health officials and Gov. Evers announced Wednesday, Oct. 7, 2020, that they've opened a field hospital at the state fairgrounds near Milwaukee as a surge in COVID-19 cases threatens to overwhelm hospitals. Wisconsin has become a hot spot for the disease over the last month, ranking third nationwide this week in daily new cases per capita.
FILE - In this Aug. 27, 2020, file photo, Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers speaks during a news conference in Kenosha, Wis. Wisconsin health officials and Gov. Evers announced Wednesday, Oct. 7, 2020, that they've opened a field hospital at the state fairgrounds near Milwaukee as a surge in COVID-19 cases threatens to overwhelm hospitals. Wisconsin has become a hot spot for the disease over the last month, ranking third nationwide this week in daily new cases per capita.(Morry Gash | AP Photo/Morry Gash, File)
By TODD RICHMOND, Associated Press
Published: Oct. 7, 2020 at 5:01 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin’s governor has announced a field hospital at the state fairgrounds will open next week as a surge in COVID-19 cases threatens to overwhelm hospitals.

According to the state Department of Health Services, only 16% of the state’s 11,452 hospital beds are available as of Tuesday afternoon. The number of hospitalized COVID-19 patients has grown to 853, including 216 in intensive care. COVID-19 test results on an additional 262 in-patients are pending.

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers built a 530-bed field hospital on the state fairgrounds in West Allis in April. The department says it will open Oct. 14.

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Coronavirus

Ways you (and your kids) can celebrate Halloween safely

Updated: 42 minutes ago
|
By CNN staff
Many families are still wondering how the scary holiday will look this year.

Iowa

Hy-Vee expands drive-thru COVID-19 testing to over 150 stores

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By KCRG News Staff
A major grocery and pharmacy retailer in Iowa is offering many more opportunities for testing for the novel coronavirus, according to company officials.

National

Pence, Harris square off in VP debate

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
Kamala Harris and Mike Pence square off in VP debate.

Coronavirus

How to celebrate Halloween safely

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
The CDC is urging Americans to celebrate Halloween safely to limit exposure and slow the spread of COVID-19, but many families are still wondering how this holiday will look this year.

Latest News

Coronavirus

Lowe’s to hand out another round of bonuses worth $100M

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The home improvement retailer said all full-time hourly workers will get $300, and part-time and seasonal employees will receive $150 on Oct. 16.

National Politics

No stimulus help in sight after Trump's mixed messages

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
It's been a wild week when it comes to talk of federal relief for millions of Americans struggling during this pandemic.

Iowa

Two new Test Iowa sites to open next week

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By KCRG Staff
Gov. Reynolds announced two more Test Iowa sites will open next week.

Iowa

Gov. Reynolds addresses all-time high in COVID-19 hospitalizations in Iowa

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By KCRG Staff
Gov. Reynolds acknowledged on Wednesday the state has reached an all-time high in COVID-19 hospitalizations, saying hospitals across northwest Iowa are seeing an increase in admissions.

Coronavirus

Ruby Tuesday files for bankruptcy amid COVID-19 pandemic

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Travis Leder
Restaurant chain Ruby Tuesday has announced it has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy as a result of the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Iowa

State reports 444 COVID-19 hospitalizations in Iowa, reaching all-time high

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By KCRG Staff
The Iowa Department of Public Health is reporting 919 more COVID-19 cases and 15 more deaths in Iowa over the last 24 hours.