Winneshiek County man charged with livestock neglect

James Patrick Falck, 40, of rural Decorah.
By KCRG News Staff
Published: Oct. 7, 2020 at 5:27 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
DECORAH, Iowa (KCRG) - A northeast Iowa man is facing several charges related to allegations of livestock neglect and related issues, law enforcement officials said.

James Patrick Falck, 40, was arrested and charged with two counts of livestock neglect, a serious misdemeanor, and six counts of failure to dispose of a dead animal, a simple misdemeanor.

According to the Winneshiek County Sheriff’s Office, they received reports of allegedly neglected animals at three locations, all operated by Falck, located north of Decorah. The department obtained and executed a search warrant of the properties, where deputies said they found “multiple animals in varying states of decay” at each location, according to a criminal complaint filed in Winneshiek County District Court.

Deputies said that an on-site evaluation by a licensed veterinarian showed that Falck allegedly did not provide cattle with standard care or sustenance which resulted in serious injury or death.

Falck was released on Wednesday from the Winneshiek County Jail on a $3,000 bond.

