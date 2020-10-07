Advertisement

Warm and pleasant through the weekend

By Jan Ryherd
Published: Oct. 7, 2020 at 11:17 AM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Above average temperatures and sunshine continue across eastern Iowa into the upcoming weekend.

Today will be similar to yesterday temperature-wise with highs in the mid to upper 70s and even a few low 80s to the south. Clear skies and calm winds tonight will allow temperatures to cool quickly, bottoming out in the 40s overnight. Thursday looks a touch cooler, but we’ll still reach into the 70s with sunshine overhead, making for another nice fall day. We’ll heat back up Friday behind a warm front along with strong southerly winds, helping us top out in the low 80s.

Our next best shot at rain comes early next week.

